ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

