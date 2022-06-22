Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.23

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $7.62. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,508 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFRGY. Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.05) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.26) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

