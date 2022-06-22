Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 350,561 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of £16.47 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.13.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.