Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.61

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.61 and traded as low as C$83.57. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$88.49, with a volume of 137,158 shares trading hands.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.8000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

