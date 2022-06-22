Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.76

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $19.45. Olympus shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 114,241 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

