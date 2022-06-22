Absci (ABSI) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Absci to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.04 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 12.32

Absci’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.83% -8.73% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Absci and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 39 579 1184 22 2.65

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 491.30%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Absci peers beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

