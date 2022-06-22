New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

