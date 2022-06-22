Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.