PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of PAGS opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

