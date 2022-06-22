DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.99. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 7,451 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

