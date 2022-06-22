SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,474. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.