Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.