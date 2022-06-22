Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.80.

PG stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

