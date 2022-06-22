Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Get Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) alerts:

About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.