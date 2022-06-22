Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
