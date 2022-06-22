Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.07.

MAXR stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

