Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SJR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,687,000 after acquiring an additional 508,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

