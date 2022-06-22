Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 94.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

