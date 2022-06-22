Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.