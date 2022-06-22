Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

