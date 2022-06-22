PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE PHM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

