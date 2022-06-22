Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Financial Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.59%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.20%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.17 $419.19 million $2.79 9.92 NexPoint Residential Trust $219.24 million 6.83 $23.04 million $0.97 60.06

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 156.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.55% 8.75% 1.79% NexPoint Residential Trust 11.12% 5.65% 1.24%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

