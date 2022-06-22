Head-To-Head Review: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and The Competition

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -11.08 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.19 billion $344.44 million 1.21

AST SpaceMobile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 126 431 607 19 2.44

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.72%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.24%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile competitors beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

