Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

