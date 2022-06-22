Contrasting Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Real Brands and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.42%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Real Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Better Choice 23.37% -22.74% -15.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brands and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 4,284.05 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Better Choice $46.01 million 1.51 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Choice beats Real Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

