Head to Head Comparison: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.47 $47.41 million $2.82 3.21

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Merger and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 189.50%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98% Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Pioneer Merger on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

