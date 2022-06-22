Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $80.36

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,267 shares of company stock worth $2,214,418. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

