EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

