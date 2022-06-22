Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

