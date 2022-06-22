ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

