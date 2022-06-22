Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $6,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

