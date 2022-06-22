Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,673,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $14,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.