Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

