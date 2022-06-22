Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Citigroup

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Share Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 470,332 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

