Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $977,840. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

