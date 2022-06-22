The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.