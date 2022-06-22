Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after purchasing an additional 149,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,746,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

