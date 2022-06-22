Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,155,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

