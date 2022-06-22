Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

