McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.