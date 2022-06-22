IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.