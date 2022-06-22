Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of FUN opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 479,573 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

