D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.12.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.