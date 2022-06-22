Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.