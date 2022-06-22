Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AKR opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

