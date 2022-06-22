BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €64.30 ($67.68) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

EPA:BNP opened at €49.36 ($51.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.39. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a one year high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

