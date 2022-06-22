Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bumble 0 4 10 0 2.71

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.71 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Bumble $765.66 million 5.03 $317.78 million ($0.07) -425.22

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93% Bumble -0.94% -0.58% -0.38%

Summary

Bumble beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

