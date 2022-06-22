Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.90) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.92. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 414 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678 ($20.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 750.40. The stock has a market cap of £429.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($24,360.85). Also, insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 571 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,254.50).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

