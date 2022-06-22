Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £138 ($169.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($154.34) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($189.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($169.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £145 ($177.61).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,250 ($101.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a PE ratio of -36.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($93.09) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($199.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,675.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,729.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

