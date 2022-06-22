Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

