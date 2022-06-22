Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $58.60 by Analysts at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $26.80 to $58.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,575.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Li Auto has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

